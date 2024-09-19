Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now ready to take down the Titans, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire! Tim Burton’s movie starring Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Monica Bellucci is moving swiftly towards the $200 million mark in the US, and it will surpass the MonsterVerse movie tonight. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has recently surpassed Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kung Fu Panda 4’s domestic haul to become the 7th highest-grossing film of the year. The MonsterVerse movie was released in late March this year and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It featured Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen in crucial roles. Owing to the film’s success, the makers announced a sequel, and it is expected to be released in 2026.

Tim Burton’s gothic horror comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice grossed a strong $4.7 million on its 2nd biggest 2nd Tuesday, aka Discount Day ever for September, experiencing a dip of 47.6% drop from the first Tuesday, heating a $195.5 million cume in the United States. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando claims the movie will surpass Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $196.4 million domestic run tonight, becoming the 6th highest-grossing film of the year.

Jenna Ortega‘s movie will achieve this amazing feat in just 13 days. The gothic horror will soon cross the $200 million mark in the United States. According to the report, it is expected to collect between $275 million and $305 million in North America.

Meanwhile, the movie has collected $76.5 million overseas and thus has reached a $271.96 million cume at the worldwide box office. On the other hand, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has earned $567.65 million globally.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, and Winona Ryder, was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

