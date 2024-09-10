According to the latest Deadline update, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came in better than the previously reported $145 Million worldwide haul. Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel reportedly came in higher than the previously reported $110 million domestic start and $35.5 million overseas haul in the debut weekend.

The Tim Burton-directed sequel is also Jenna Ortega’s second-best opening weekend behind Iron Man 3, where she played the vice president’s daughter. However, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is Ortega’s highest-grossing opening weekend as a lead actress.

According to Deadline, the horror comedy raked $111 million at the domestic box office on the opening weekend. Overseas, it made $36.2 million for a $147.2M global debut. The film, with a production budget of $100 million, is the third largest opening weekend of 2024 behind Deadpool & Wolverine’s $211.4 Million and Inside Out’s $154.2 Million.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will also shortly surpass the $150 million Milestone at the global box office. Currently, it is only $3 million short of achieving this amazing feat. The sequel also surpassed the 1988 original movie, which earned $74.7 million.

The long-awaited movie saw Jenna Ortega Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Danny DeVito join old cast members Michael Keaton, Wynona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. The film has a respectable 76% Rotten Tomatoes rating, lower than the predecessor’s 83% score. However, the sequel has a higher B+ CinemaScore.

