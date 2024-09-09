Winona Ryder, known for her intense roles, had no idea that her rom-com with Adam Sandler would lead to such a literal break. During a scene in Mr. Deeds where she and Sandler rode bikes through Central Park, Ryder took a nasty fall. The culprit? A mix of showboating and the wrong shoes. The accident didn’t seem too serious initially, so Ryder pushed through, continuing to film for another day before seeking medical help. As she later told W Magazine, despite a childhood dream of becoming a professional skateboarder, this was her first broken bone.

But the story doesn’t end there. Just before the film’s release, Winona Ryder was back in a courtroom—this time not for a film role, but for her infamous shoplifting trial. During the media frenzy outside, Winona Ryder’s fragile arm took another hit. According to Entertainment Weekly, she was struck by a rogue camera while navigating the press swarm. Coincidentally, it was nearly the same spot she’d fractured on set. Ouch!

Adam Sandler, her co-star, even mentioned this bizarre injury coincidence in an Entertainment Tonight interview, proving that Winona Ryder’s streak of bad luck wasn’t limited to movie mishaps. The courtroom drama didn’t stop at the injury. During the pretrial hearing, things got so heated that Winona Ryder’s arm even came under cross-examination! Prosecutors questioned why she was seen cradling her left arm, not the right, which was supposedly injured. Her lawyer, Mark Geragos, quickly clapped back, explaining she was simply “elevating” her right elbow, which had been fractured on the Mr. Deeds set. “They insinuated she was somehow faking an injury,” Geragos told EW. “They know that wasn’t the case.” In true Ryder fashion, despite her injury, she continued to show up in court and on screen. A broken arm? No big deal. For Winona, it was just part of the job.

Adam Sandler’s Comeback: Mr. Deeds Crushes Expectations with $37.6M Debut

Adam Sandler just got his redemption arc! After Little Nicky tanked harder than anyone could’ve imagined (and even messed with AOL Time Warner’s earnings), Sandler’s back in the game with Mr. Deeds. The Mr. Deeds Goes to Town remake raked in a cool $37.6 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates. While Deeds didn’t entirely smash the records set by Big Daddy ($41.5 million) or The Waterboy ($39.4 million), it left Little Nicky’s $16 million debut in the dust—a massive win for Sandler. Despite the lackluster reviews and Winona Ryder’s legal drama keeping her off the promo train, the film proved what we all knew—Sandler fans don’t care about critics. Meanwhile, Lilo & Stitch held firm in the No. 2 spot with $22.2 million, and Minority Report slipped to No. 3 with $21.6 million. But the actual headline? Sandler’s back, baby!

