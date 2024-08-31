As we patiently wait for Stranger Things Season 5, fans have noticed something that hints at a beef between two main cast members of the Netflix show. After witnessing one of Winona Ryder’s recent interviews, fans are convinced that she ‘hates’ Millie Bobby Brown.

Winona and Millie have co-starred in the sci-fi horror series since its inception in 2016, playing Joyce Byers and Eleven, respectively. Here is what Winona said in her interview that led to speculations about her having an issue with Millie.

Winona Ryder Skips Millie Bobby Brown’s Name While Appreciating Her Stranger Things Co-Stars

Winona Ryder recently had an interview with Esquire to promote her upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. At one point, she was asked about Stranger Things, and the actress was all praises for her co-stars. “Ten years! I never thought. [At first] I was like, ‘I don’t want to be doing this when I’m in my fifties!’ It’s nuts, and it’s extra nuts to be my age,” she said.

Winona added, “But I love the boys and I love Sadie [Sink] and Maya [Hawke]. It’s been really wonderful.” Fans noticed how she skipped one important name in the list: Millie Bobby Brown. They found it weird that Winona did not mention Millie, despite her playing the lead in the show and becoming a breakout star.

In another interview with the LA Times, Winona stated that she gets frustrated to see a lack of curiosity about films in her younger colleagues. “I don’t mean to sound so hopeless. There are a few that are just not interested in movies. Like, the first thing they say is, ‘How long is it?’”

While Winona did not name anyone, audiences were quick to conclude that she was talking about Millie, as earlier this year, the young actress had said that she does not like watching movies. “I’m like, ‘How long do I have to sit there for?’ Because my brain and I don’t even like sitting for my own movies.’” Millie told The Sun in March.

Fans are now convinced that Winona does have a problem with Millie, and that’s why she keeps throwing shade at her. An X user wrote, “Why she hates MBB? Anyone explain?” Another replied, “is Millie Bobby Brown just unpleasant to be around or something else.” Since the actresses have not spoken about each other publicly in recent times, it is possible that they do not share a close bond. However, neither Winona nor Millie have commented on whether there is a beef going on between them.

