Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder’s love story is probably one of the most heartbreaking ones, as the pair looked gorgeous together. They were young, and Winona might have been way too young for the relationship. When they parted ways, it had a huge impact on her. She opened up about it once in an interview. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Johnny and Winona met each other at the New York premiere of the Great Balls of Fire! in 1989 and went on their first date a few months later, as per US Weekly’s report. In July 1990, Depp proposed to her after going out for just five months; Ryder was only 17 years old. In 1990, the couple shared the screen in Edward Scissorhands. However, their love story came to an end in 1993. They broke up.

In an interview with Cinema.com, Winona Ryder spoke about her mental state during the split from Johnny Depp. She noted that she was only 19 years old when they broke up, and it took a heavy toll on her. The Stranger Things star became an alcoholic for a few days and spent most of her time locked in her hotel room. Things took a drastic turn one night when she woke up to flames.

Winona Ryder recalled, “I was very depressed after breaking off my engagement with Johnny ten years ago. I was embarrassingly dramatic at the time, but you have to remember I was only 19 years old.” She continued, “One night, I fell asleep with a lit cigarette and woke up to the flames. I haven’t visited that dark side since. That was what you might say my ‘wake-up call.'”

Several years later, when the media was abuzz with reports of Amber Heard accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence, Winona Ryder reflected on the time she was with Depp. While speaking to Time Ryder said, “I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said. He was never, never that way towards me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves.”

She further added, “I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. I’m not calling anyone a liar. I’m just saying it’s difficult and upsetting for me to wrap my head around it. Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years, and it was a big relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated when you were—I was 17 when I met him—was accused of that. It’s just shocking. I have never seen him be violent toward a person before.” Even after years of breakup, it seems Winona Ryder always had a soft corner for Johnny Depp, maybe because he was reportedly her first.

On the work front, Winona Ryder has Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in her kitty, which is set to be released in the theatres On September 7.

