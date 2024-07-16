Stranger Things is a phenomenal show with a unique concept, and no wonder it is one of the most-watched series on Netflix. The show’s final and fifth season is being filmed right now, and to quench the fans’ anticipation, Netflix has dropped a behind-the-scenes video clip on social media. The fans are happy to see their favorite stars as they share their feelings online. Millie Bobby Brown is the star of this show, but the others have made their place in people’s hearts.

In the last season, Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson and Grace Van Dien as Chrissy Cunningham became really popular among the fans. Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, was supposed to be only in the first season, but he became one of the fan-favorite characters, and the rest is history. The main cast comprises Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, and others alongside Millie. Last season, Jamie Campbell Bower joined the cast as the supervillain Vecna, aka Henry Creel, aka One.

On July 15, Netflix posted a short video clip on Instagram sharing glimpses from Stranger Things 5 behind-the-scenes as they hit the halfway mark of filming and welcomed Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux to the cast. The final season got delayed because of the Hollywood strikes last year, but it is in full swing now. The post received several likes and comments.

From Millie Bobby Brown to Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and others, everyone in the clip is wearing looks from Stranger Things 5. Commenting on the post, one fan said, “Goosebumps.”

Another excited netizen wrote, “Ohhh god I’m screaming.”

Followed by one fan saying, “The Series is A whole EMOTIONNNNN.”

“I hope this will be worth the wait! Can’t wait AAAAAAHHHHHHH!” wrote one user.

One user said, “1000 % Excited.”

Another emotional fan wrote, “Please make at least 50 more seasons …!!”

Many asked to “Announce the date.”

And, “Hell yeah the hype is lit.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

About the series –

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly ordinary Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested, and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Matt and Ross Duffer, popularly known as Duffer Brothers, created this iconic series. The fourth season gathered over 140.7 million views globally, and the final season will surely break all records. It’s time to rewatch the series and relive those thrilling moments before Stranger Things 5’s release date is announced.

