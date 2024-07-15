The House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 trailer just dropped following the intricate aftermath of the Battle of Rook’s Rest. The trailer teases the next step in the Dance of the Dragons and Rhaenyra plans for the riderless dragons on Dragonstone. With the release of every episode, fans are eager to finally stream the most-awaited and epic battle of Dance of the Dragons and it’s approaching faster than we thought.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 is set to release on July 21, 2024, at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT. For the UK audience, it will be released on July 22 at 2 am, while for the Indian audience, the episode will premiere at 6 am IST.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Trailer

The preview of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 continues with Jace and Rhaenyra planning to claim the riderless dragons on Dragonstone. They aim to find people with Valyrian blood capable of bonding with these dragons on Dragonstone, including the mighty Vermithor, which could significantly impact the war’s outcome. Meanwhile, Daemon persists in his campaign in the Riverlands, building an army that could potentially outnumber the forces of Criston Cole and Aemon Targaryen. However, it remains uncertain whether Daemon’s efforts are for his gain or in support of Rhaenyra.

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6?

For the US audience, House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 can be watched on HBO and Max. For the Indian audience, the episode will be available on JioCinema every Monday.

House of the Dragons Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5, the aftermath of the Battle of Rook’s Rest dominates the narrative as the Greens display of Meleys’ decapitated head in King’s Landing backfires because the smallfolk perceive it as an ill omen. With Aegon II severely injured, Aemond is poised to rule in his stead. Meanwhile, Daemon authorizes brutal violence against the Brackens, Aemond seals King’s Landing, Jace seeks the Frey’s support, and upon returning, he reminds Rhaenyra of the riderless dragons on Dragonstone.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episodes 1-5 are streaming on HBO and Max.

