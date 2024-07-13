As Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons became the highlight of Game of Thrones, viewers had huge expectations from its prequel, House of the Dragon, which especially focuses on how the Targaryen family tore each other apart with their fire-breathing beasts.

Fortunately, the show did not disappoint, as we got to see multiple dragons in almost every episode, each having its distinct personality and look. As the beasts begin to dance, i.e. fight amongst each other, let’s take a spoiler-free look at all the dragons in House of the Dragon, and their mounters, known as Dragonriders.

Syrax

Dragonrider: Rhaenyra Targaryen

In 104 AC, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen became the rider of a young yellow-scaled she-dragon named Syrax. Named after a Valyrian goddess, Syrax had no previous riders before Rhaenyra, with whom she shares a special bond. She was the first dragon to appear in House of the Dragon as a young Rhaenyra was seen taking a spin over King’s Landing while sitting on a saddle on Syrax’s back in the very first episode of the show.

Sunfyre

Dragonrider: Aegon II Targaryen

Sunfyre, the dragon of Aegon II, plays an important role in the Dance of Dragons. Briefly seen in House of the Dragon Season 1 flying over Driftmark at Laena’s funeral, his role grows in Season 2 as Aegon plans to use him in war. Described in Fire & Blood as the most beautiful dragon, his golden scales and pale pink wings inspired Aegon’s personal banner of a golden Targaryen sigil on a green background. Despite his beauty, Sunfyre is young and inexperienced in battle, having spent most of his life during peacetime.

Caraxes

Dragonrider: Daemon Targaryen

Caraxes, known as the Blood Wyrm, is a red dragon with a long neck. Mounted by Daemon Targaryen in 105 AC, the dragon was initially bonded to Aemon, Jaehaerys’s oldest son and Rhaenys’s father. Caraxes is known for his fierce nature, a trait he shares with his dragonrider. The dragon, having seen a number of battles, is a major asset for the Blacks in the Civil War.

Vhagar

Dragonrider: Laena Velaryon and Aemond Targaryen

The largest and the oldest dragon alive at the time of the show, Vhagar is first mounted by Laena Velaryon and is claimed by Aemond Targaryen after her death. Vhagar is the most fearsome dragon in the seven kingdoms with its massive size and war experience, having helped Aegon I in conquering Westeros around a century before the Dance of the Dragons.

Prior to the show’s events, the she-dragon was ridden by Aegon I’s wife and sister, Visenya, and then by Viserys and Daemon’s father, Baelon. Having Vhagar puts the Greens in an advantageous position, as the giant beast is brutal when it comes to battles and does not shy away from killing her own kind.

Seasmoke

Dragonrider: Laenor Velaryon

By 101 AC, the silver-gray dragon Seasmoke accepted Laenor Velaryon, son of Rhaenys Targaryen, as its rider. The young dragon had no previous riders before Laenor and remains riderless since the prince’s death, residing on Dragonstone, but will play a key role in the Blacks vs. Greens war.

Meleys

Dragonrider: Rhaenys Targaryen

Meleys, known as the Red Queen, is ridden by Rhaenys, the Queen Who Never Was. Before Rhaenys, Meleys was bonded with Alyssa Targaryen, mother of Viserys and Daemon. Meleys is the fastest, largest, and most experienced dragon among the Blacks. When Rhaenys claimed Meleys in 87 AC, they joined royal processions with Rhaenys’ grandfather Jaehaerys, and the princess even rode the dragon to her wedding.

Vermax

Dragonrider: Jacaerys Velaryon

Vermax, a dragon with olive scales and orange wing membranes, hatched from an egg given to Jacaerys Velaryon as a child. This fuelled quiet rumors that Jace was a bastard and not a true Targaryen. Vermax carries Jace over considerable distances, including on journeys to the North, despite being ill-tempered near snow and cold. Vermax’s rapid growth and strong bond with Jace make him an important and promising dragon in the war.

Dreamfyre

Dragonrider: Helaena Targaryen

Dreamfyre, an older dragon hatched during Aegon I’s reign, initially bonded with King Jaehaerys’ sister Rhaena before the series. After Rhaena’s death, Dreamfyre was mounted by Halaena. While Halaena hasn’t been shown riding the blue-silver dragon in the series, Dreamfyre appeared in Season 1 when Aemond attempted to sneak into the dragon pit to steal an egg. The she-dragon’s eggs got stolen once, and she has been aggressive ever since.

Moondancer

Dragonrider: Baela Targaryen

Moondancer, a pale green she-dragon with pearl-colored horns and bones, is mounted by Baela Targaryen, the daughter of Daemon and the late Laena; on the other hand, her sister, Rhaena, remains dragonless. Moondancer has a small size, but is fierce, just like Baela. The dragon is known for her agility, but her size can prove to be a disadvantage in battles.

Arrax

Dragonrider: Lucerys Velaryon

Arrax bonded with Lucerys Velaryon, aka Luke, after being hatched, and became the smallest dragon to be a part of the Dance of the Dragons. The blue-scaled dragon is described as quick and agile, but his young age and petiteness do not help him in combat. Without giving out any spoilers, we can say that Arrax indirectly became one of the reasons why the war began.

Tyraxes

Dragonrider: Joffrey Velaryon

Tyraxes, the dragon of Rhaenyra’s son Prince Joffrey Velaryon, is slightly smaller than Vermax and Arrax but grows in size every year. By the time of the war, Tyraxes could fly long distances with his rider but wasn’t large enough for combat.

Vermithor

Riderless

Vermithor, known as The Bronze Fury, was once bonded to King Jaehaerys. Hatched nearly a century ago, Vermithor has been riderless since the King’s death. The dragon was seen in the first season when Daemon visited Dragonstone to sing to him. Though inexperienced in battle due to Jaehaerys’ peaceful rule, Vermithor has a huge size, second only to Vhagar, which makes him a significant asset in the war.

