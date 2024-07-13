Fans of romance anime have waited for 13 long years for the return of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke. The wait is now finally coming to an end as the third season of the heartwarming anime begins streaming on Netflix soon.

Based on the manga of the same name which was serialized from 2005 to 2017, Kimi ni Todoke tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, who faces difficulty in fitting into her high school crowd due to her looks, but eventually gains confidence with the support of Shota Kazehaya, leading to a beautiful bond between the two.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke Season 3: Premiere Date on Netflix

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 1st, 2024. The anime is expected to follow a weekly schedule; however, the number of episodes is yet to be confirmed. The first season of the show, which aired in 2009-10, consisted of 25 episodes, while the second installment aired 12 episodes in 2011.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke Season 3: Plot

In the new season, Sawako finally accepts herself and expresses her feelings to Kazehaya, and a relationship blossoms between the two. The official synopsis for the season reads, “Although she struggles with her blossoming feelings, Sawako comes to terms with herself and tells Kazehaya how she feels about him. Attracted by Sawako’s unnoticed efforts and genuine personality, Kazehaya also candidly makes his feelings known.”

“Thus, their new relationship begins. Their first date, their school life together, joy, embarrassment, and new struggles — everything is fresh and new as the couple awkwardly and gradually learns more about one another, all while their friends’ love stories begin to take shape as well. This bittersweet and poignant story of young people, woven from their romantic feelings and dear friendships, begins once more,” the synopsis reads further.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke Season 3: Trailer

Netflix recently launched the official trailer for the anime, which teases a beautiful love story between Sawako and Kazehaya, while also providing a preview of the opening theme song, ‘Et cetera,’ performed by singer imase. Watch the trailer below:

