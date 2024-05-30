Get ready for an action-packed month on Netflix, as the streaming platform is adding some highly-anticipated original shows and movies to its catalog in June 2024. From romantic dramas to sci-fi shows, and from thrillers to comedies, a wide range of content is coming to the streaming platform.

With so many options to watch within a month, it can get tricky for viewers to keep track of the release of all the series and movies. To help you out, here are our picks of the 10 best original TV shows and films being released on Netflix in June 2024.

1. Sweet Tooth Season 3

Premiere Date: June 6th

The third and final season of the acclaimed fantasy drama Sweet Truth is all set to debut on June 6th. In the upcoming season, Gus, Jepperd, Wendy, and Bear are headed to Alaska to find Gus’ mother, Birdie, who is trying to trace the origin of the Sick disease. Meanwhile, Dr. Singh joins the gang for his own motives, while they face a new enemy, Helen Zhang. The season is expected to give a satisfying conclusion to the post-apocalyptic series that stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Stefania LaVie Owen, Naledi Murray, Adeel Akhtar, and Rosalind Chao.

2. Hit Man

Release Date: June 7th

After getting a limited theatrical release, Glen Powell starrer film Hit Man is gearing up for its official release on Netflix. Powell plays the role of Gary Johnson, a part-time professor, and an undercover police contractor who tries to save a woman, Maddy Masters (Adria Arjona), from her abusive husband by posing as a hitman and ends up falling for her. The movie is already receiving praise for the lead actors’ performances and sizzling chemistry.

3. Hierarchy

Premiere Date: June 7th

The new addition to Netflix’s K-Drama slate, Hierarchy is a teen romance series set at the prestigious Jooshin High School, where a game of love, revenge, friendship, and compassion begins among a group of teens when a transfer student, Kang Ha, starts attending the school. The show stars Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won, Ji Hye-won, Lee Won-jung, and Kim Tae-jeong.

4. Perfect Match Season 2

Premiere Date: June 7th

The hit dating reality competition, Perfect Match, is returning with its second installment, with a fresh group of hot singles who are ready to mingle. The show is going to feature reality stars from Netflix’s other unscripted shows like The Ultimatum, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, who will be pairing up and competing in challenges in their quest for love. Nick Lachey returns as the host in the new season. The show will release new episodes in three batches: on June 7th, 14th, and 21st.

5. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

Premiere Date: June 13th

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix, Bridgerton returned with its third season on May 16th, albeit with only four episodes. The rest of the episodes, forming part 2 of the season, will be released on June 13, and we will finally get to see what happens next after Colin (Luke Newton) confesses his feelings and proposes to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

6. Trigger Warning

Release Date: June 21st

Starring Jessica Alba, Trigger Warning is a film focussing on Parker, a Special Forces officer, who inherits her father’s bar soon after his death but becomes the target of a violent gang wreaking havoc in her hometown. Alba is going to be seen engaging in some high-octane hand-to-hand combat scenes in this action thriller, which also stars Anthony Michael Hall, Mark Webber, Jake Weary, and Tone Bell.

7. That ’90s Show Season 2

Premiere Date: June 27th

That ’70s Show’s sequel, That ’90s Show, is coming up with its second season promising a lot of drama as Leia and Nate try to hide from Jay and Nikki that they almost kissed each other. But as the secret comes out, relationships and friendships are put at stake. The first eight episodes of the season are being released on Netflix on June 27th; however, viewers will have to wait for an eight-episode part 2, which arrives on October 24th.

8. Supacell

Expected Premiere Date: June 27th

Created by Rapman, Supacell is a sci-fi series that tells the story of a group of people living in South London who suddenly get superpowers. The individuals are not connected in any way, apart from the fact that they are Black. As they try to adjust to their ordinary lives with their extraordinary powers, a man teams them up for a mission. The six-episode series stars Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku, Adelayo Adedayo, and Giacomo Mancini.

9. A Family Affair

Release Date: June 28th

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King are teaming up for this hilarious romantic comedy film that follows a young woman, Zara (King), whose movie star boss (Efron), gets into a passionate affair with her mother, Brooke (Kidman). A hilarious tale of love, lust, and identity, A Family Affair was initially scheduled to release in November last year but was delayed, and is now arriving on Netflix on June 28th.

10. Owning Manhattan

Premiere Date: June 28th

After the success of Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills, Owning Manhattan is the latest addition to Netflix’s real estate shows. The series revolves around Ryan Serhant and his team of agents as they try to secure the best of luxury listings in New York City. The eight-episode series promises to be a rollercoaster journey featuring high-stakes drama, rivalry, partnerships, and of course, astonishingly lavish properties.

