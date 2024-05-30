5 Things That Did Not Work for Jennifer Lopez's Atlas

A megastar, a big budget, a tried and tested genre – Netflix’s Atlas had all the right elements for a blockbuster, so how did the makers still miss it? One of the most anticipated streaming releases of the year, the film fell short of all expectations.

Ever since Atlas was released on Netflix, the film has been panned by critics. What was promised to be an action-packed visual spectacle, turned out to be a dud. So what did go wrong with the Jennifer Lopez movie? Among the many factors behind Atlas’ failure, these 5 things certainly did not work for the film.

1. Predictable Plot

From the trailer, it looked like Atlas would have something new to offer in the sci-fi genre; but instead, the film felt like a rehashed version of all the robots vs humanity movies we have watched before. The plot is extremely predictable, sharing elements with the likes of former blockbusters like The Terminator, Pacific Rim, and Blade Runner. A protagonist on a guilt trip, a villain who wants to destroy humanity for no good reason, and an AI that goes out of control wreaking havoc, all these aspects have been showcased on screen innumerable times. While the makers did incorporate a few twists and turns in the story, audiences can see those coming from miles away, resulting in no surprise factor.

2. A Narrative That Goes Through Existential Crisis

Even a predictable plot can be refreshing and work wonders if executed well, but sadly, that is not the case with Atlas. The narrative seemingly goes through an existential crisis, as in some portions, the film appears to be a buddy comedy, while in others, a serious action thriller. While the movie starts off as a high-stakes drama, it later incorporates comic elements that neither suit the characters nor make the audience laugh. From bland jokes about the availability of papers and printers in the future to creating hype around an AI system learning a cuss word, the comedy feels forced and out of character. To add to the misery of the watchers, the dialog writing is also not up to the mark. The film is packed with lengthy and monotonous dialogs, many of which could have been avoided to make a crisp and fast-paced narrative.

3. Too Much Responsibility on JLo’s Shoulders

Atlas is out-and-out a one-woman show, and while we loved watching Jennifer Lopez bringing the character of Atlas Shepherd to life, we just wish some focus had also been put on the supporting characters. Whether it is Sterling K. Brown as Colonel Elias Banks or Mark Strong as General Jake Boothe, the characters lack any depth and do not get much to do. Even Abraham Popoola as Casca Decius, who looked promising at the beginning, did not get any development over the course of the film. No doubt, JLo carried the film on her shoulders pretty well, but the lack of material for secondary characters made the narrative extremely thin. For instance, for a good 50 minutes, we just get to see Atlas Shepherd walking around in her robot costume and talking to AI Smith. Though there was some action here and there, the sequence became boring after a point.

4. Poor-Quality VFX

Even with a budget of $100 million, the makers were not able to pull off top-grade VFX, and the effects looked extremely artificial at times. The mindless and poor-quality explosions and thunder-lightning effects distract the viewer from having an immersive experience and being a part of Atlas’ world. Add to that Jennifer Lopez continuously walking ahead of a green screen that failed to look like a real planet. With today’s audience, who is used to watching masterful CGI and VFX work in projects like Avatar, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars, shoddy effects can ruin the whole movie-watching experience. And well, Atlas is not the only Netflix film that has suffered because of poor CGIs. The same has been the case with many of the streaming platform’s big-budget releases, including The Adam Project, Rebel Moon, Rim Of The World, and Interceptor.

5. Underwhelming Villain

Simu Liu did complete justice to the role of the villainous Harlan Shepherd, but the character itself did not have much to offer. While he is showcased to be someone who can destroy humanity, Harlan is not portrayed as menacing and as evil as he should have been. The lack of a compelling villain undermines the tension and impact of the storyline. Due to the lackluster portrayal of the antagonist, the stakes do not look as high as they actually are in the story, and the climax appears to be dull. By the end, you can neither connect with the protagonist nor the antagonist, leading to an overall underwhelming experience.

