For the last couple of weeks, rumors of a separation have surrounded Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. After speculations of a rift and trying to dodge the rumors, JLO might have just responded to the viral rumors in a very subtle way. Reports also suggested that Lopez is leaning on his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for support. But Lopez might issue a ‘warning’ to the haters and the naysayers about all this buzz around her private life. Fans think Lopez is trying to distill divorce rumors by doing many things. And we are just looking back at how she has dealt with the rumors up till now and why fans now think she has been warning people to keep out.

The couple has been rekindling their decade-old flames to tie the knot in 2022, but for months now, rumors about their alleged rift have been circulating online. According to numerous sources and close friends cited by American media, Jen and Ben are currently on “completely different pages.” JLO has been asking Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for assistance; the singer and the singer get along well.

Another new antic is getting all the attention on JLo and Ben‘s relationship. Fans now think that her billboard stint is another one of the tactics to divert rumors. First in the efforts was when the On The Floor singer posed for a picture with Netflix to promote Atlas, her most recent movie with the streaming behemoth, in front of a massive billboard. After explaining on TikTok why she had gone there in the first place, Lopez posted not one, not two, but several selfies. The billboard’s message said, “N…Don’t F With JLO.”

The 54-year-old posted a video on Friday, documenting her journey, saying, “So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard that Netflix put up for Atlas, so I want to go see it for myself.” With the words “And just a little friendly reminder from over there,” she captioned her video.

Fans take JLO’s caption as a warning and reaction to those divorce rumors.

This comes after she angrily dismissed a reporter’s inquiry about the rumors of her divorce earlier in the week. PageSix reports that Netflix had told all media outlets and paparazzi not to question the singer about Ben Affleck or her personal life. Many fans think that Lopez is trying to dispel split rumors about her and her husband by doing things like wearing a wedding ring to the Atlas premiere, talking openly about Affleck in interviews, and now posing in front of a billboard with a powerful message.

When the singer was questioned about her dispute with her husband during her promotion in Mexico, she retaliated by telling the reporter, “You know better than that.” After briefly taking it off, Affleck was seen wearing his wedding band again. Days after moving from his $60 million Beverly Hills mansion to a rental home in Brentwood, he also received a visit from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

So, the mystery around JLO and Ben Affleck’s marriage still continues.

