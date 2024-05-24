Jennifer Lopez's Dating History Explored Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Apart from her spectacular acting chops and breathtaking dancing and singing skills, Jennifer Lopez often makes news for her relationships. The actress is a hopeless romantic who has given love not one but many chances. Over the years, JLo has faced many highs and lows in her love life, including her four marriages.

Just when everyone thought the pop star had found her happily ever after with Ben Affleck, reports of trouble in her paradise emerged again. As speculations over her possible separation from Affleck mount, let’s have a look at all the people Jennifer Lopez has dated (or married) in the past.

David Cruz (1980s and ’90s)

Lopez’s earliest relationship was with her high school sweetheart, David Cruz. The two fell in love when the actress was 15 and dated until the mid-1990s before Lopez had a breakthrough in the industry with her film Selena. Cruz unfortunately passed away of heart disease in 2020.

Ojani Noa (1997-1998)

Ojani Noa is the first man Lopez got married to. He used to work as a waiter in Miami when he met Lopez for the first time. Sparks flew instantly between the couple, and they got married in February 1997. However, the romance died quickly as the two divorced within a year. Noa seemed bitter about the divorce and criticized Lopez for years to come.

Diddy (1999-2001)

A year after her first divorce, Lopez had a highly publicized affair with Diddy, aka Sean Combs, in 1999. The two soon became Hollywood’s “It couple” and made several public appearances together, including the Grammy Awards red carpet in 2000, when Lopez stunned in the iconic green Versace dress. The couple broke up in 2001 when the actress learned that Diddy was cheating on her. The two, however, have stayed amicable ever since.

Cris Judd (2001-2002)

Soon after moving on from Diddy, Lopez fell for choreographer and dancer Cris Judd after meeting him on the sets of her music video, Love Don’t Cost a Thing. The couple exchanged wedding vows in September 2001 but split nine months later. Reflecting on the relationship, Lopez later said in an interview that while she loved Cris, the two could not make their marriage work.

Ben Affleck (2002-2004)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez became the fan and media favorite ‘Bennifer’ when they went public with their relationship in 2002. The two had met on the sets of their box-office dud, Gigli. The couple grabbed eyeballs everywhere they went and got engaged by the end of 2002. However, they decided to postpone their wedding just four days before the planned event due to ‘excessive media attention.’ They ultimately called off the wedding and split in January 2004. However, destiny had other plans for them two decades later.

Marc Anthony (2004-2011)

Lopez had known actor and singer Marc Anthony for six years before she married him in a secret ceremony in June 2004. The wedding came as a surprise for many, as the couple had never made their relationship public before. Lopez and Anthony welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 but eventually decided to split in 2011. The two remain friends and have continued to work together and co-parent their children.

Casper Smart (2011-2016)

After splitting from Anthony, Lopez found love with dancer Casper Smart, 18 years younger than her. The two had an on-and-off relationship from 2011 to 2016, during which Smart choreographed many Lopez’s performances. However, the actress decided to dump him when she learned about his infidelity.

Drake (2016)

Lopez reportedly had a fling with Drake, as the rapper posted a cuddled-up picture with her on Instagram in December 2016, which has now been deleted. The same month, Drizzy was seen cheering for his rumored lady love at her Las Vegas residency. The two had a causal relationship before JLo confirmed in March 2017 that she was not seeing Drake anymore.

Alex Rodriguez (2017-2021)

Lopez sparked dating rumors with Baseball star Alex Rodriguez in February 2017 before going Instagram official with him in April of the same year. The actress later revealed that she had met Rodriguez back in 2005 at a Yankees game and felt ‘weird electricity’ while shaking hands with him. Rodriguez proposed to Lopez with a special proposal in the Bahamas in 2019. The two started planning their wedding but had to postpone it due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The couple eventually broke up in April 2021 citing they were better as friends.

Ben Affleck (2011-Present)

Life gave a second chance at love to ‘Bennifer’ as Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021. The two started spending time together shortly after Lopez’s split from Rodriguez and confirmed their relationship on Instagram in July 2021. The couple got engaged in April 2022 and exchanged their vows in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in July of the same year. While the pair was going strong initially, the marriage does not seem to have stood the test of time, as the two are reportedly on the verge of separation.

