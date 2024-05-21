The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, failed to create the desired result at the cinemas and thus arrived on the OTT less than a month after its release. People were hopeful that this David Leitch action comedy would kick off the summer box office, but unfortunately, that did not happen. It might gain an audience on OTT platforms. Scroll below for the streaming deets.

About the movie-

The 2024 movie is loosely based on a TV series of the same name from the 1980s. It created a Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls performed in a car but failed to create any box office record. In addition to the Barbenheimer pair, the movie also featured Marvel stars Aaron Taylor Johnson and Winston Duke. Additionally, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Hannah Waddingham are part of the supporting cast.

The official synopsis of The Fall Guy reads, “After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.”

The Fall Guy’s Box Office reception-

The David Leitch movie earned $27.7 million on its debut weekend. The Fall Guy earned $63.8 million in North America, and internationally, it grossed $64.5 million. The worldwide collection of the film is $127.4 million. The reported budget of the movie is $125 million, as per The Numbers.

The Fall Guy on OTT-

The Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-led movie is now streaming as PVOD on streaming platforms including Apple, Amazon, Google, etc. According to When To Stream’s report, it is available for rent at $19.99 and for purchase at $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video. It arrived on the digital platforms within 18 days of release.

The Fall Guy by David Leitch was released in the theatres on May 3, 2024.

