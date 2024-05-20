The Veil Season 1 Episode 4 Ending Explained: Does Imogen Survive The Attack?

FX’s The Veil is back with another fresh episode, and the web of lies and deceit has further intensified. Not much happens in terms of plot progression, but we do get to know certain key details about some of the show’s characters. As Imogen continues her mission of revealing Adilah’s true identity, she becomes the target of an almost fatal attack.

What Happens to Imogen in The Veil Episode 4?

Intending to find out Adilah’s true identity, Imogen accompanies her to a bar where the former suddenly notices Emir (Alec Secareanu). He asks Adilah to leave and come with him, but she refuses and requests that he trust her instead. Imogen notices the two talking while searching for Adilah, and as soon as she spots them, Emir leaves quickly. When Imogen asks Adilah about Emir, she flatly says she does not know him. Once outside, there is sudden gunfire targeting Imogen. However, using her fighting skills, Imogen saves herself, and no harm is done to Adilah.

After this incident, when Imogen is back in the flat with Malik, he asks her to stop this operation, mentioning the death of a US agent. He also mentions that they discovered coded names in the ‘Book of Surprises’, which reminds Imogen of Adilah talking about the book in Istanbul. Malik also reveals details about the ship headed towards the US, which is full of explosives and how it will wreak havoc once it reaches the harbour. Adilah, on the other hand, receives a text from a mysterious sender asking her to meet at the stairway at 6 am the next day.

What Happens at the End of The Veil Episode 4?

Episode 4 of The Veil provides crucial details about Imogen’s character. We get to know about Michael, whose flat Imogen is staying at. Though nothing major is revealed about him, it becomes clear that Imogen probably shared a kind of submissive relationship with him, and he was his father’s friend. It is also revealed that Michael was shown in the flashbacks that Imogen was having. The episode concludes with Imogen shockingly discovering that Marcus Seabright, her father, was a double agent who was in cahoots with a Russian agent and was caught while delivering him confidential documents.

