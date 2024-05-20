Dark Matter Season 1 Ep 3 Ending Explained: Do Jason & Amanda Make It To A Different Reality?

The latest episode of Dark Matter is full of twists and turns and is bound to keep viewers engaged with its sci-fi details. At the end of episode 2, we witnessed the possible murder of Daniela 2 in the alternate reality where Jason 1 had found himself after Jason 2 invaded his universe. This episode begins with Jason 1 trying to figure out what is happening with him.

What Happens to the Different Jasons in Different Realities?

While Jason 1 is trying to figure out what is happening around, Leighton believes that he is having some amnesiac episode and will soon remember things. In order to get a better understanding of his surroundings, Jason 1 agrees to Leighton’s theory and asks him to show him around as that might give a boost to his memory. Leighton, believing him, shows him around and brings him to the box that lets people travel through different realities. Leighton mentions that this is what Jason 2 (he thinks Jason 1 is Jason 2) has been developing inside Velocity, and if anyone wanted to hinder this process, they would have to die.

Jason 1 realizes this is a bigger version of the box he had developed in his reality. As he has many questions about this one, Leighton answers them all and finally understands how this works. In the other reality, Jason 2 is enjoying his life with Daniela while sometimes making mistakes that make Daniela suspicious of his true intentions. He appears extremely chirpy and happy, which worries Daniela. They have a party to attend, and we see Jason 2 enjoying there with Daniela making certain minor slip-ups.

What Happens at the End of Dark Matter Season 1, Episode 3?

Though pretending to be Jason 2 in front of Leighton, the real identity of Jason 1 is soon revealed. Leighton cannot really understand who this other Jason is or how he has appeared here, and he starts torturing him for the truth. In this situation, Amanda comes to Jason 1’s rescue, but they are chased by Leighton and Dawn. Seeing that their only way out is through the box, both Jason 1 and Amanda rush inside it.

As Dawn tries to stop them, she loses her fingers in the struggle. Having no clear idea about how the box works, Amadna injects herself and Jason 1 with Ryan’s drug, and both of them become unconscious. In the final moments of the show, we see them gaining consciousness and finding themselves in a long corridor that could be the gateway to different realities.

Must Read: Harry Styles Allegedly Splits from Girlfriend Taylor Russell After 14-Month Romance; Fans React “This Calls For A Celebration”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News