Harry Styles is reportedly single after ending his relationship with 29-year-old Canadian actress Taylor Russell. The pair, who started dating 14 months ago, amicably ended their relationship after a recent trip to Tokyo in April 2024.

According to ELLE, Harry Styles and Taylor Russel sparked romance rumors last year after they were seen leaving a museum and holding hands in London in June 2023. A month later, Russell was spotted at his concert in Vienna.

After dating for 14 months, The Sun, citing a source, reported that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell mutually decided to end their relationship after spending time together in Tokyo. The source said, “Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart.”

According to Daily Mail, shortly after the Japan trip in April 2024, Russell appeared at the New York Met Gala without Styles. While the reason behind the split remains undetermined, the outlet pointed out that the alleged breakup comes two months after a source told Daily Mail the British Singer was allegedly ready to start a family with the actress.

The source told the Sun that the couple is taking some time apart as they figure things out. The source added, “He’s been in America, and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently, though, and they’ve taken some time out.”

Shortly after the split news emerged online, legions of devoted fans shared their delighted reaction to the British Singer’s breakup. A fan wrote, “OMG GUYS!!!! BUA IS HERE!!! Harry Styles has split from the model. This night couldn’t get any better. This calls for a celebration!”

Taylor Russell rose to fame on Netflix’s Lost In Space. She was recently seen starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in the cannibal movie Bones and All.

