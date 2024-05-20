Prime Video series The Boys returns for Season 4 on June 13, 2024, for more unhinged shenanigans that never cease to surprise viewers with their unrepentant goriness. For three seasons, showrunner Eric Kripke doled out gasp-inducing scenes that have been seared into viewers’ eyeballs. According to The Boys star Jack Quaid, we’re in for more violent superhero mayhem in season 4, as he teased an “insane” ending in the upcoming show.

Eric Kripke’s adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comic book series is an atypical take on the regular vanilla superhero story filled with a disturbing amount of blood and guts. From The Boys, Kimiko’s (Karen Fukuhara) revenge scene to Stormfront’s slow death, the show is replete with gore that we wouldn’t wish on our enemies.

In a recent interview with Collider, Jack Quaid, who portrays Hughie Campbell in The Boys, revealed that things are getting even more bloody in the upcoming season 4.

Jack Quaid, who described season 4 as his favorite, revealed that the script for the upcoming season left him shocked. The actor teased, “When something is so insane that you are just viscerally reacting to words on a page, you know it’s good, and we have a lot of that this season.”

Jack Quaid also remarked on the show’s ending, saying the writers outdid themselves with the “insane” finale. He said “There are certain things in this season when I read them that I audibly gasped. I really didn’t see a lot of the beats coming.” Quaid added, “The writers just really outdid themselves. The ending is awesome. The ending is f**king nuts. It’s insane.”

Jack Quaid’s statement echoed showrunner Eric Kripke’s words in a recent interview, where he said Anthony Starr’s Homelander is more dangerous than ever in the upcoming season of The Boys.

The Boys Season 4 will also introduce two new supes, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry).

