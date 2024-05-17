The Boys Season 4: From Black Noir Reboot To The Seven's Revenge Here's What To Look Forward To In The Upcoming Series!

The Boys’ Season 4 still has a few weeks before it premieres on the streaming platform. The third season ended with The Seven in shambles and Soldier Boy in federal custody. As fans await the upcoming season, here’s what excites them about it.

For the unversed, it is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers on the show. For the television, writer-producer Eric Kripke developed it. In the fourth season, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and others are returning to reprise their roles. Jefferey Dean Morgan has also joined the team.

In the show’s third season, fans witnessed Black Noir’s death, but the character is returning in The Boys Season 4, and that is one of the main highlights fans are looking forward to. Keep scrolling for more.

Here are the things fans are looking forward to in The Boys Season 4 –

The Rise of Soldier Boy

Season 3 gained a powerful new player with Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles). He tore through his former teammates with Butcher and Hughie by his side, only to set his sights on the ultimate supe – Homelander. Their epic brawl at Vought Tower ended with Maeve taking Soldier Boy down and putting him back in cryostasis. Though they spared his life, the season left the door open for his return in season 4.

The Fallout of Butcher’s Berserk Mode

Last season, Hughie finally gave Butcher that Compound V temp-V. While it landed them a significant win, the effects are yet unknown. The Boys can’t afford a volatile Butcher, but a superpowered one could be a game-changer. In an interview, showrunner Eric Kripke shared, “What we find fascinating about the question we’re asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he’s causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we’re starting to have for Season 4.”

Starlight’s Leadership

Maeve’s sacrifice left a power vacuum in The Seven. Once the wide-eyed rookie, Starlight is a seasoned hero with a platform. Erin Moriarty, who plays the role of Starlight, shared, “Every season, we go a little bit deeper with each character. The characters… that you thought would be villains; you start to learn a little bit more about them that perhaps makes you feel, not that they’re good guys, but that there are always gonna be details that you can never anticipate, that prevent you from putting that character in a box.”

Black Noir Reboot

The mysterious backstory of Black Noir has finally been revealed, and it’s a tragic one. Harboring aspirations of rising to the ranks of stardom, Noir sought to become a comedic actor, only for his dreams to be dashed by Soldier Boy and his frail ego. Noir would be nothing more than Vought’s silent assassin until Homelander finally ends his pain. But that’s not the end for the character.

The Seven’s Revenge or a New Dawn?

By the end of Season 3, The Boys left The Seven in shambles. The Seven isn’t the Seven anymore. With Noir dead, Maeve in hiding, and Annie joining The Boys, all that’s left are Homelander, A-Train, and the Deep. Not exactly an awe-inspiring team. With Homelander in charge and his son by his side, he will likely build a team in his image, with no input from Stan Edgar.

The Boys Season 4 will return on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024.

