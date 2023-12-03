Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys Season 4 trailer is finally here, and it has left the fans thrilled and excited. Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and others are back with a bang. The trailer dropped on December 2nd, and it has given us ample hints about what we are about to witness in the upcoming season, from Homelander’s trial to Ryan killing a man and lots of gore.

The third season of the popular series came out last year in June. It ended with Maeve losing her powers, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy in federal custody, and Victoria Neuman on the way to the White House, among other things. The series is high on action and bloodshed. It first came out in 2019 and is based on the comic book of the same name. It shows the dark side of the superheroes, how they go rogue and abuse their powers. Keep scrolling to know what the latest season has to offer!

The Boys Season 4 trailer shows the trial of Antony Starr‘s Homelander, where we can see the people divided into two groups, one supporting Starlight and her cause and the other supporting Homelander. A violent class breaks out outside the courthouse. Another highlight from the trailer is that we see Victoria Neuman become Vice President.

In another part of the one-minute, thirty-eight-second trailer, we see a young boy resembling Homelander’s son Ryan pushing a man with great force, which makes him land against a building, and the man ends up splatting on it. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also seen in the trailer; however, his character is not yet revealed but looks friendly with Butcher.

The netizens can’t keep calm after watching the trailer of The Boys Season 4. People are excited about Jeffrey’s inclusion in the show, and one of the netizens says, “GOAT is here 🙌. It’s already the best season.”

Another wrote, “I’m literally gagged.”

A third user wrote, “The masterpiece is here, LFG.”

Followed by another saying, “This is going to be diabolical.”

One of them wrote, “Bruhhh goosebumps.”

Another said, “you know a show is different when every season just gets better than the last cant wait for the madness.”

And, “Homelander watching the crowds break out into riot is such a gorgeous scene imo. Knowing he’s reached that stage where people will destroy each other must be a gift.”

Check out the trailer of The Boys Season 4 here, posted on X on their official handle:

Season 4 is a riot. Strap in lads, coming your way 2024 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/EiGAl7mwgE — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 2, 2023

The Boys Season 4 will be out on Prime Video in 2024. The date has yet to be announced.

