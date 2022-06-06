The third season of The Boys was well worth the wait as fans were left at the edge of their seat watching Billy Butcher, Homelander and the rest of the gang go bat-shit crazy in the first three episodes. While we think we know everything about the show as we read up articles and interviews, there’s so much trivia that we’re unaware of. Be it having its roots in a comic book, or an American President waxing lyrical, here are five fun facts about The Boys, which is currently streaming its third season on Prime Video.

Jack Quaid aka Hughie Campbell not having a whale of a time

Is there anything that Hughie Campbell isn’t scared of when it comes to blood and all things gory. Come to think of it, his very first scene on the show saw his girlfriend blast into pieces. One would think that there’s absolutely nothing that could strike fear in his heart. We were so wrong. It’s not the blood or the guts spilling over everywhere that left Jack Quaid horrified. It was a speedboat. Yes, you heard that right. Remember the whale scene in Season 2? That was the very first time that Jack Quaid ever stepped inside a speedboat. And boy was it a fast ride that he’ll never forget. The actor later revealed that the safe word for him was “Karl” (Karl Urban who was driving the boat) but he, unfortunately, couldn’t hear a thing as the scene was being filmed from above by a helicopter.

Karen Fukuhara Developed Her Own Sign Language

Characters on The Boys have their own way to send a message. Some are downright loud, while others choose to let their guns or superpowers do the talking. And then we have Kimiko, a fan favourite who has won our hearts by not saying a word and given us a character who’s undergone such a drastic change that we can’t stop rooting for her. The violent and silent Kimiko, played by Karen Fukuhara, saw the actress work alongside a sign language expert to develop her own form of communication. Watching her say a lot, without saying anything is one of the few adorable things on this otherwise gory show that’s always high on bloodshed.

Homelander’s suit has a cooling system attached to it

Thinking of superheroes and their costumes, everyone has questions about how they manage to shoot in them. Clad in an American flag cape and golden shoulder caps, Homelander looks cool as ever. Turns out there’s a system that’s keeping him cool. Actor Anthony Starr in a recent interview revealed that the cooling system installed makes wearing the outfit more bearable than normal. Practical to the core, he also added that this is also employed by other superheroes for their suits.

The show has a Presidential seal of approval

The world’s a fan of The Boys, that goes for former American President Barack Obama as well. Speaking about the show and mentioning that it’s one of the things he watches when ‘he needs a break’, Obama said that he loves The Boys because ‘for how they turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media.’

The show is toned down for TV

If you think the show is gory and something that is too much to handle, wait till you get your hands on the comic. It certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted. Garth Ennis, the story writer for the show, is known for not holding back when it comes to his storylines, as evidenced by his prior work. The content of the comic series was deemed too obscene for television even by the showrunners themselves. While we can only imagine what’s printed on those pages, we sure are enjoying The Boys on Prime Video to our heart’s content.

