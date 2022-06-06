Sebastian Stan is a well-known name across the globe thanks to his portrayal of Bucky Barns aka The Winter Soldier in Marvel’s Avengers films. While we may have not seen the actor, who was last seen playing the character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, have any love interest in the superhero films, his personal, off-screen life is very interesting.

During a podcast interaction in 2016, the Winter Soldier actor got candid about some of his first and revealed to the host details about his first kiss – when he had it, and even the first time he got down and dirty. Interested to know the dirty but juicy details? Well, scroll down.

While interacting on the podcast – The Drop-In with Will Malnati – as reported by the thedailybeast, Sebastian Stan held nothing back when talking about some of his personal firsts. Revealing when his first kiss happened and how it went, the Avenger star said, “I was 10, she was 16.” He added that it happened with a girl who used to stay in the same building as him when he and his mom were in Vienna and used to take him to school.

Revealing how it happened, Sebastian Stan said, “One day on the way over there I remember she leaned in for the situation. She asked me, ‘Have you ever kissed anyone?’ and I said ‘no’ and then she said, ‘Do you want to?’ It was amazing. I wish I could remember her name. That’s what I remember as my first kiss.”

Well, he may have had his first kiss at 10 but Bucky Barnes lost his v*rginity much later. The Winter Soldier said, “I think I lost my v*rginity pretty late. I was a senior in high school. I mean, that’s late, right? I don’t know. By today, probably ancient,” said Stan. “But I did at the Time Hotel in Times Square. That’s where I lost it.”

Revealing some more information about the first time he got down and dirty, Sebastian Stan said he met the girl at Stagedoor Manor, a theatrical training camp in the Catskills for students ages 8 to 17. She was two years older than him, but they stayed in touch for two years long-distance thanks to cell phones.

Spilling some juicy deets, the Marvel fame said, “I actually had told her that I wasn’t a v*rgin. She’d said she was a v*rgin too, so she was also pretty late in the game, but I only did that because I wanted to seem like I knew what I was doing. Years later I actually told her, ‘No, I didn’t.’”

Answering whether she was impressed by his performance in bed, Sebastian Stan laughed. He then said, “No, not at all. I was so freaked out. We rented out a hotel room, did it at the Time Hotel, and had a McDonald’s happy meal afterwards. I swear to god. I will not name her, but god bless her—she’s married now.”

Well, wasn’t that a juicy read? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such trivia stories.

