Justin Bieber is one of the most popular singers in the world and enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. He got fame at the very initial and young age in his career and amid the same, he did a few things which he isn’t really proud about. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Baby singer lost his calm on a British paparazzi who violently tried to take his pictures. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was 2013 when Justin was in London when this altercation took place with a paparazzi and it received mixed reactions from his fans on social media. It so happened that Justin left the hotel and was getting into his car when the photographer was violently trying to take his pictures and this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the singer.

Justin Bieber heard the camera person swearing at him and lost his calm. He reportedly lashed out at the paparazzi and said, “I’ll beat the f*ck out of you,” before getting into the car. The singer’s security handled the situation or else this would have escalated quickly into a fight.

The Telegraph shared the video on their YouTube channel of Justin Bieber getting into a brawl with a British paparazzi, take a look at it below:

The singer has definitely grown from this and has now become very responsible and mature towards his fans.

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber getting into a heated argument with a paparazzi? Tell us in the comments below.

