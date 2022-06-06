Did Amy Jackson just confirm her relationship with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick? The 2.0 actress is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ed, aka Chuck Bass. Both have been spotted together on several occasions after meeting for the first time at the Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival in 2021.
The pairing raised quite a few eyebrows. It is said that the two stars hit it off instantly. There were also speculations that Ed and Amy spent this year’s Valentine’s Day together. But nothing has been confirmed. Now, new photos posted by the actors on their Instagram are going viral.
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick may have made their relationship Instagram official. The Singh is Bling star posted an intimate photo with the Gossip Girl alum just after being spotted with him in London. It’s not just the actress who posted a photo. Westwick also took to his Instagram stories to post a picture with his new rumoured partner.
He wrote “Red Hot Chili Peppers” on the pic. Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick seem to be traveling together, along with Amy’s kid Andreas Jax Panayiotou in Spain. For the unversed, the actress gave birth to her first child with her former fiance, George Panayiotou, in 2019.
Jackson also shared a series of photos on the social media platform, one with her red-painted nails. While Ed posted a reel from the trip that featured what seems like Amy’s hand. The reel also showed the actor riding around the streets of Spain in a scooter with her in the back.
When it comes to their career, Amy was last seen in Shankar’s 2.0, alongside Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. As of Ed, the actor’s latest venture was in the 2021 comedy thriller, ‘Me You Madness.’ Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are a cute pairing!
