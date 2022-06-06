Did Amy Jackson just confirm her relationship with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick? The 2.0 actress is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ed, aka Chuck Bass. Both have been spotted together on several occasions after meeting for the first time at the Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival in 2021.

The pairing raised quite a few eyebrows. It is said that the two stars hit it off instantly. There were also speculations that Ed and Amy spent this year’s Valentine’s Day together. But nothing has been confirmed. Now, new photos posted by the actors on their Instagram are going viral.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick may have made their relationship Instagram official. The Singh is Bling star posted an intimate photo with the Gossip Girl alum just after being spotted with him in London. It’s not just the actress who posted a photo. Westwick also took to his Instagram stories to post a picture with his new rumoured partner.