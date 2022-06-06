Kubbra Sait has won hearts with her portrayal on-screen. She has been loved in Sacred Games, Jawaani Jaaneman amongst other projects. But the 38-year-old actress has been through a lot in her personal life. She was s*xually abused by her own uncle when she was a teenager. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

The actress has detailed her experience in her memoir, Open Book: Not quite a Memoir. The abuse went on for as long as two and a half years under the nose of her mother. Kubbra would visit a Bangalore restaurant with her family and the owner of the place became close to them. He even helped her mother with financial issues but started s*xual abusing her soon after the ‘help.’

Advertisement

In an excerpt of Open Book: Not quite a Memoir, Kubbra Sait detailed, “When Mumma sighed at the reprieve that cash provided, I sighed too. Just then, a hand slid to the back seat of the car where I was sitting and slid up my dress. X, who was no longer my uncle, smiled as he rubbed my thigh. I was numb in that moment… He started frequenting our home, and Mumma would laugh with and cook for him. In front of her, he would kiss my cheek and say, ‘Oh my Kubrati, you’re my favourite little one’. Although uncomfortable, I kept quiet.”

Just not that, Kubbra Sait even revealed how her uncle ‘X’, as she referred to him in her book, took her to a hotel. He stroked her face, began kissing her but she couldn’t utter a word. “This was not supposed to happen, but it was happening. I should have screamed, but I could not. I should have run for help, but I was shell-shocked. The kiss grew. He convinced me it was what I wanted, that it would make me feel better. He kept repeating it until I felt deafened, and then he unbuckled his trousers. I was unsure of what exactly was happening, but I remember thinking, I am losing my virginity. It was a big deal, but it was also my shameful secret,” she wrote.

If Kubbra would resist him, he would instead stop picking calls from her mother. Kubbra Sait told about the horrific time to her mother years later who apologized to her over the same.

More power to Kubbra!

Must Read: Salim Khan Receives Horrific Threat For Son Salman Khan During Morning Walk, Mysterious Note Reads, “Moose Wala Jaisa Kar Dunga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram