After Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, several Bollywood celebrities came out in support of SRK and his son. Now actress Kubbra Sait reacts to the arrest saying that no one is interested in knowing the truth. Scroll down to know more.

Aryan is currently at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. His bail plea verdict will be announced on Wednesday, October 20. Several celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, Shatrughan Sinha and many others have shown support for SRK and his family.

Actress Kubbra Sait, who is well known for playing Kukoo in Sacred Games, spoke about what she felt about Aryan Khan arrest during a conversation with India Today. She said, “I think it’s a very scary time to live in right now, where anything and everything you do is judged and everyone is quick to come up with their verdict and nobody really cares about the truth anymore. The truth cannot be changed or shifted or moulded for people. When they start manipulating facts, when they start selling manipulated facts as entertainment, it is a very sad situation to be in. And this has not happened today. It has happened over the last few years. We have seen it happen, and it is really unfortunate.”

The actress then lamented, “What we don’t realise is that what we are doing for TRPs is quintessentially ruining someone’s life. And who are these people, who one day wake up and say you are God, and the next day call you Satan? How did they make that shift? It almost seems like a bad continuity in a film. It is so jerky that it scares you, and you are like what am I watching in life?”

Kubbra Sait also revealed that she normally stays away from social media, but she’s back on Twitter now only to talk about her show Foundation. Not just that, she has also stopped watching News channels as it makes no sense to her. She opines that the reports that do rounds are all speculative.

When asked if she thinks Aryan Khan is arrested because he is a superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Kubbra said, “This is not because he is a superstar’s son, or somebody’s relative, girlfriend or wife or whatever. Divorces are speculated, marriages are speculated, the consummation of prohibited substances are speculated. Where is the news? This all seems to be speculation to me. I think I love the good old times when we switched on the TV at 9 pm and listened to the news and not your god-damn judgment. I am not interested in your judgment.”

