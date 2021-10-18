Shah Rukh Khan is currently under a lot of stress along with his wife Gauri Khan, after their son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 in possession of illegal substances. The Khan family is receiving all the support from industry colleagues and fans, even some politicians also shared their opinions and now AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the ongoing trial.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, the star kid was caught in a rave party that was organized in a luxury cruise, Cordelia, which was sailing from Mumbai to Goa. Along with him, seven others were also arrested, including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who was recently addressing a rally in Ghaziabad’s Masuri, the politician was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s involvement in a drugs case. Although he did react to the matter, but without taking any names, Owaisi said, “You are talking about a superstar’s son. At least 27 per cent of undertrial prisoners in UP jails are Muslims. Who will speak for them? I will fight for those who are voiceless and weak, not for those whose fathers are powerful.”

On Wednesday, Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected again and now the court has shifted the next bail hearing to October 20, 2021. Reportedly, the star kid was not found with any kind of drugs, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde argues that the whole case is against the rules, even celebs along with netizens have also raised their voice against the same and claim the star kid deserves bail.

Post Wednesday’s hearing, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was shifted to a normal barrack from a quarantine cell where he was kept for a few days. He even talked to his father and mother Gauri Khan via video call just for 10 minutes as in-person meeting is not allowed keeping in mind the COVID rules.

A senior jail official told ETimes, Aryan Khan broke down while speaking to his father and mother, he said, “Aryan gave his mother’s number. He spoke to his mother and father through the video call facility for 10 minutes.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Irrfan Khan To Get A Tribute In Docu-Series ‘Tarader Shesh Tarpan’; Wife Sutapa Sikdar, Pankaj Tripathi To Feature

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube