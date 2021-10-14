Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines for many days due to his arrest by NCB officials on October 2nd with an allegation of having drugs on him during a cruise party. The officials imprisoned more than 18 people accused in the drug case during this rave party.

Advertisement

The actor’s son along with his friends were kept in 14-day judicial custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar. It was noted that later the Don actor’s son was sent to Arthur Road jail, where he was placed in the number 1 barrack which was a special quarantine barrack located on the first floor of the prison. The accused were held in quarantine for 5 days after which they were tested negative for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing was scheduled to be held on October 13 but as NCB consultant Anil Singh could not finish his argument, the hearing had to resume on 14th October. After hearing the bail plea the court ruled Aryan to be held in jail until October 20, till his next hearing. He has been shifted with his friends and it is specified that no special treatment will be provided to the star kid.

It seems like Aryan Khan will have issues spending more time in jail. The unimaginable hardships that the star kid has to face now that he will be shifted to a common prison cell. Aside from being stripped away from the regular lavish lifestyle, SRK’s beloved son will now be staying around other legitimate or let’s say high profile criminals who have been sentenced for various crimes.

Earlier it was stated that Aryan was not eating and drinking well. He has been saying that he is not hungry and his only diet there is a packet of biscuits and water. It is also noted that he has not been going to the toilet or bathing for the past four days.

It was also stated that SRK’s son will most likely have the routine of any common accused behind the bars. He will have to wake up by 6 am and will be served breakfast around 7 am. The breakfast will have sheera and poha. Aryan‘s lunchtime will be 11 am where he’ll eat chapati, sabzi, dal, and rice. As per rules, the prisoners are allowed to wander in the premises of the jail after lunch. The prisoners are served dinner by 6 pm but mostly the prisoners eat their dinner by 8 pm.

Other than that the prisoner will have the chance to get money orders which use to get extra food. from the canteen. It is stated that Aryan Khan has already utilized Rs. 2500 to get a pack of biscuits and a purified water bottle.

Must Read: When Amrita Singh Revealed Not Having Kids With Saif Ali Khan To Avoid Hampering His Booming Career

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube