Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married for 13 years after they split in 2004. Together they had 2 kids: Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two were on every newspaper when the news of their marriage came out. The reason behind it was that Saif was 21, Amrita was 33 when they tied the knot back in 1991.

Even though the actor got married, at the top of his career, his wife made sure that she continues with his good work and doesn’t get bothered by household stuff.

It was in an old interview with a magazine that showed Amrita Singh opening up about the reason behind not having kids for few years after marriage. The actress said that she didn’t want to have kids because she didn’t want Saif to get tied down. She added saying that the actor should focus on his work rather than worrying about his family.

Talking more about Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh also said that unlike what was said and written about the actor, he was not irresponsible. As per the actress, no one understood the mindset of the ‘Race’ actor in Bombay. She said that Saif never got agitated or worked up over anything and it felt like it was because of the western influence on him. But the producers misunderstood it for disinterest.

At present Amrita is still not remarried while Saif is happily married to now Kareena Kapoor Khan. The ‘Hum Tum’ actor also has two sons with Bebo, Taimur, and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Currently, Saif Ali Khan is busy with his upcoming movie Adipurush where he will be seen alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, and many more. The movie is an Indian Historical movie based on the Hindu epic story Ramayana. The movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

