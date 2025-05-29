The trailer for Karan Tejpal’s gripping investigative crime thriller, Stolen, starring Abhishek Banerjee, took the internet by storm. After its remarkable global screenings following a powerful debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, the movie generated immense excitement and anticipation among viewers waiting to stream the film.

However, the trailer not only captivated viewers but also caught the attention of actors who were already raving about it. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Mugdha Agarwal shared the trailer on their social media handles and expressed their admiration for the film, adding to the buzz surrounding its release.

What Are Bollywood Stars Saying About Stolen?

Rajkummar Rao said, “#Stolen Fab film with a brilliant performance by @nowitsabhi Coming on @primevideoin.” Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan praised Abhishek Banerjee and said, “@nowitsabhi uv poured ur heart into this and I can’t wait to finally watch it.”

Kriti Sanon shared, “Looks amazing Banerjee sahab!! Looking forward to watching another amazing performance of yours!” Mugdha Agarwal mentioned, “@thegauravdhingra @karantejpal94 @nowitsabhi @shubhamfullname @miamaelzer @anuragkashyap10 @raodyness @nikkhiladvani @motwayne @junglebookstudio @itsharishkhanna. Can’t wait to watch it! Kudos to the brilliant team.”



When Is Stolen Releasing Online?

Stolen will have its digital premiere on June 4, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can then stream the film from the comfort of their homes.

About Stolen

Stolen is an investigative crime thriller about two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India. One brother, guided by moral duty, convinces the other to help the mother and join a perilous investigation to find the child.

Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham play pivotal roles in the movie. It is produced by Gaurav Dhingra for Jungle Book Studio and backed by an acclaimed team of executive producers, including Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. It also marks Karan Tejpal’s directorial debut. Karan has also co-written the movie alongside Swapnil Salkar, aka Agadbumb, and Gaurav Dhingra.

You can check out the trailer of Stolen below:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Ramayana: Yash & Mad Max Stunt Director Guy Norris Team Up For Massive Action Scenes In First Set Images From Nitesh Tiwari’s Magnum Opus

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News