Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in key roles, is among the most anticipated upcoming Indian movies. The buzz surrounding the project has been immense and only grown stronger as actor-producer Yash began filming for the magnum opus.

The Rocking Star is playing the role of Ravana and working hard to bring the larger-than-life action arc to the big screen. He has joined hands with legendary Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris, known for Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad, to breathe life into the action sequences.

Yash & Guy Norris Seen Filming Massive Action Sequences In Images From Ramayana Set

As the filming schedule of Ramayana continues in full swing, Guy Norris is currently in India, choreographing elaborate and high-octane action sequences tailored for the movie. Yash’s character is at the center of the storm, and the actor is slated to shoot for 60–70 days for Ramayana Part 1.

New images from the movie set show Yash and Norris together, seemingly working on the action sequences. The duo is seen standing in front of a blue screen setup, with Norris providing directions to Yash and the latter listening with rapt attention.

Known for his close attention across all aspects of his projects, Yash is not just leading from the front with Ranbir Kapoor, but also contributing as a co-producer. His involvement with the project from the start and his creative insight every step of the way explain the depth and focus seen in the images where he is working with Guy Norris.

In the photos, the KGF star can also be seen in peak physical form—ripped, intense, and battle-ready. His transformation hints at a fierce, reimagined Ravana and a performance that could redefine how Indian action heroes are viewed globally.

What To Expect From Ramayana?

Designed to blend myth, scale, and spectacle, Ramayana promises to be a landmark in filmmaking. It is a mythological epic powered by top-tier talent, a world-class VFX team, grand sets, and an ensemble cast who will bring the legendary story to life in the most spectacular way.

The movie has been crafted to elevate Indian storytelling for a global stage. It is more than just a film — it’s a cinematic milestone in the making. The film will definitely provide the audience with a big screen experience like never before.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.

