In the last few years, whenever I have lost hope in Bollywood and its music, some names have helped me restore my faith in it, Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu films clearly top the list. I clearly remember Basu Dada doing all of us a favor by gifting us some brilliant music album by Pritam during the COVID Era with Ludo’s album, and now he is making me accept some more gems with his upcoming film Metro…In Dino.

The first song from the film is out and it is titled Zamaana Lage! While it clearly does not make sense as a title, I have a bitter sweet feeling hearing the track as well! I happy yet sad listening to some of my favorite lines being presented as a fusion and extension and a cover version!

Now, do not judge me here, since I am a fan of cover versions. In fact, during the 90s, it was the remixes and the cover versions that introduced me to a whole world of classic songs! It took me some time to find an opportunity to listen to the OG versions as well! But now, call it a generational gap or something else, but I do not have a good feeling about this certain Zamaane Lage from Metro…In Dino!

First things first, Zamaana Lage does not make sense at all! The Ghazal, which is the OG source of this song (I refuse to call it an inspiration because, clearly, it could not inspire much listening to the final song), yeah, so coming back to the OG Ghazal, it is – ‘Tumhare Sheher Ka Mausam Bada Suhana Lage, Ek Shaam Chura Lun Agar Bura Naa Lage’ by Qaisar Al Zafri!

The earliest composition of this beautiful Ghazal was done by Munni Begum and ask your parents, they might have grown old listening to her version of this Ghazal. Now coming to the version by Pritam Da, with additional lyrics by Sandeep Shrivastava in Metro…In Dino. It has been beautifully voiced by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. And nothing is wrong with the this version of the song excpet for the fact that it buries the soul of the Ghazal deep down.

I mean, this could have been an entirely new song, and no one would have guessed that it is inspired by Qaisar Al Zafri Sahab, but crediting him in a song means you have a huge responsibility to pull it off! The only takeaway here is that Gen Z has been introduced to Munni Begum and Qaisar-Al-Zafri. I really beg, hope, and pray that they do not feed on this one and have an appetite for the original version!

Check out Zamaana Lage from Metro…In Dino here.

Here is a classic version of the Ghazal.

