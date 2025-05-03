Akshay Kumar and his lunatic style are back with Housefull 5. Along with him, there is a bunch of stars, and all of them seem to go rogue in the first song of the comedy film. Titled Laal Pari, the song has been composed and sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh along with Simar Kaur. Lyrics are written by Honey Singh along with Alfaaz.

To begin with, the song is catchy and is placed on the same beats as other Housefull attention seekers. Be it Oh Girl You’re Mine, Anaarkali Disco Chali, or Shaitaan Ka Saala! Laal Pari is from the same Universe, and it grabs attention from the very first beat.

Laal Pari is loud, colorful, and undeniably energetic, ticking all the boxes for a massy dance track. However, while the audio is great despite being a generic party song, my problem starts with the video!

It has Akshay Kumar channeling his inner Housefull tharak, and he dances with 100 girls around him, including his actress Jacqueline Fernandez. But after looking at the actor nail the Kesariya avatar in Kesari: Chapter 2, my mind and brain are a little upset looking at this blingy terror where all the rogues are literally red-ified for a murder mystery on a cruise!

The song is all over the place when it comes to the visuals. I am offended that I did not see Chitrangada Singh flaunting her full-fledged moves in a single shot. Moreover, while close-ups have been patched very effectively, the song seems to be a nightmare when one watches the long shot with everyone falling all over the place, but not landing a single beat with precision and clarity!

Moreover, the music for this Housefull 5 song is so repetitive that I have already forgotten it in just a span of 10 minutes while writing this article. Except for the hook line, Mangwa Do Mujhko Laal Pari; I literally do not remember a thing. I wonder if it is a good or a bad thing!

