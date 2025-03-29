Sikandar Music Review: Xeroxing SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, 2 Singers For 1 Salman Khan Song

Salman Khan is that superstar who delivered one of the biggest musical blockbusters of Hindi Cinema with his debut itself. In 1989, when Maine Pyar Kiya released, the songs became chartbusters and helped the film sail in a huge way! SP Bala became the voice for the superstar henceforth. Since then, Salman and music have been synonymous. And the same is being expected from his upcoming Eid offering Sikandar!

The Eid biggie, helmed by AR Murugadoss, releases on March 30, Sunday. But four songs from the film have already arrived and are trending on YouTube! Amongst them, one is a romantic track, and the other is a Holi song. The remaining two are party anthems, one of which is the title track.

But do these songs help elevate Sikandar’s success graph in any way? I have my doubts! While the title track was composed by Jam8, the rest of the songs have been credited to Pritam, with lyrics by Sameer. But are these four songs relevant and compel you to hit the dance floor and immerse in a musical retreat? Check out our review!

Hum Aapke Bina

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna romance in an absolute soul-less way. The lyrics say Jeene Ko Jee Raha Hun Koi Shaq Nahi, Hum Aapke Bina Kuch Bhi Nahi! This set of words should have worked like a charm in Arijit Singh’s voice! But it doesn’t, probably because only the hook of the song works while the rest of it is just some blabbered words put together! I mean, what happened to that Dil Diyaan Gallan or Chashni era?

Bam Bam Bhole

The Holi song that arrived first was a major miss. Holi and Hud-dang go hand in hand, and the last good Holi song Bollywood produced was by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, where they drowned themselves in colors to Balam Pichkari. But Bam Bam Bhole is neither visually appealing nor the audio attracts!

In fact, in the strangest way, the song has two lead voices, Shaan & Dev Negi, both singing for Salman Khan! And that synch is so off and attention-seeking that you cannot ignore it! Bhai sach mein dil mein hi aate hain, samajh mein hi.

Zohra Jabeen

Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi try way too hard to make Zohra Jabeen work with their voice. Even a rap by Mellow D is infused in this party number, but honestly, it doesn’t offer a 440-watt ka jhatka! This Baby Ko Bass nahi pasand hai, and the song falls flat!

Sikandar Naache

This one is probably the most embarrassing one of the lot! Salman Khan tried too hard to copy Shah Rukh Khan and create his version of Jhoome Jo Pathaan but failed disastrously. From the set to the palette to Salman Khan’s costume, everything is heavily inspired by Pathaan’s title song. In fact, even Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Sikandar Naache have hook lines that are almost similar. In honesty, if you do not see this and only listen to it, it might have worked to some degree, provided it had a proper Mika or Vishal Dadlani’s throw! But the song in its entirety is a recipe for disaster!

Hopefully, if there are any more songs left in this album, which might be kept as a surprise, it would be better! BRB, I need a whole Jag Ghoomeya tour of Salman Khan songs where he ruled hearts like royalty!

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

