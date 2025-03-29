Shah Rukh Khan is known for his dashing personality, wit, and versatile acting chops. Not only Salman Khan and Aamir Khan but he has also often been compared to Amitabh Bachchan. But do you know SRK once claimed himself to be better than Big B but later took a U-turn? Scroll below for a lesser-known throwback.

Shah and Big have done many successful films together. Some of their iconic collabs include Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. They also reunited for an ad in 2023 that broke the internet for all the right reasons.

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat in 2016, host Rajat Sharma reminded the Pathaan actor how he once claimed he was better than Amitabh Bachchan. The incident happened around 22 years back when an audience member mentioned Big B is the #1 superstar. SRK had responded that Amit Ji might be the greatest, but he’s slightly better than the greatest!

To this, Shah Rukh Khan reacted, “Wo recording abhi hai aapke paas? Nahi toh mai deny kar deta. Bachpana tha, bewakoof tha, bachpan me toh aisi sab baatein karte hi hai. Bachcha samajhke maaf kar dijiyega judge sahab. (Do you have the recording? I would have denied it otherwise. I was young, I was immature)”

But Shah Rukh Khan gave a life lesson to all his fans. He continued, “Lekin mai sabko bolunga, apne upar bharosa rakhna. Us jawani umar ke andar aisa thoda over confidence bhi hota hi hai aur aadmi galti karta hai. Lekin bohot jaruri hai ki aapne upar confidence rakhna. Ab mujhe maalum hai ki mai itna acha actor nahi hoon. Tab mujhe thodi aati thi acting. Jitna kam ata hai toh lagta hai bohot sara ata hai. Ab 25 saal baad samajh aya ki mujhe bade actors ki shayad ahmiyat hi nai samajh thi kyunki mujhe utna ilm nahi.

(But I want to tell everybody that they must trust themselves. People tend to make mistakes at that age, but it is also necessary to be confident. I knew little then, but today I know how good of an actor I may not be. After 25 years, I have realized that I didn’t value the bigger actors because I did not have the knowledge).”

Take a look at the viral video below:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Unfortunately, his collaboration with Salman Khan for Tiger vs Pathaan is now on the backburner.

