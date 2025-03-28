Sanjay Dutt is one of those actors who has made a glorious mark in the film industry with his stupendous filmography and versatile acting chops. But his personal life and controversies have also managed to make a lot of noise time and again. This included his first marriage with Richa Sharma which started off on a lovely note but rather met a tragic end.

The actor met Richa Sharma on the set of one of their movies, and the two were quick to fall in love. Despite being settled in New York mostly with her parents, Richa managed to convince them and tied the knot with Sanjay Dutt in 1987. They welcomed their daughter Trishala Dutt and everything seemed to go well until they started facing several obstacles which ultimately marred their marriage.

While Richa Sharma was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Sanjay Dutt was embroiled in the possession of illegal arms case in relation to the 1993 Mumbai blasts. He was also sent to jail with regard to the same. Richa, on the other hand, had to fly quite occasionally to New York for her treatment. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor found it hard to juggle his work commitments and heading off to see his wife which took a toll on their marriage. Richa’s parents also accused the actor of allegedly ignoring his first wife. On top of it, his linkup rumors with Madhuri Dixit did more harm than good. This sealed the fate of their marriage, and the duo soon headed for a separation.

However, things got worse when Sanjay Dutt found out that his daughter Trishala Dutt called him ‘Uncle’ instead of ‘Dad.’ This was because she was spending more time away from him. In a 1993 interview with Movie Magazine, the Agneepath actor lashed out at Richa Sharma for failing to keep his memory alive in their child’s mind.

Sanjay Dutt said, “I was very angry and questioned Richa about it. Even if I’m not around is it not Richa’s duty to keep my memory alive in my child’s mind? I told Richa If I was in your place and the situation was reversed, I would have made sure to keep your memory was kept alive. She never did that.”

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt was also furious at Richa Sharma’s parents. He accused them of trying to separate Trishala from him while Richa was battling the tumor. The Dhamaal actor added, “I remember she was in the hospital dying and her parents questioned me, ‘Okay now what about Trishala?’ I countered, ‘What about her?’ They said they would like to keep Trishala with them. I said ‘Why are you talking like that? Richa is still alive. She’s not even dead. Besides, your priorities should lie with your daughter.”

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma never divorced legally. Richa sadly succumbed to her battle with the brain tumor in 1996. Today, Trishala Dutt however, shares a lovely relationship with her father.

