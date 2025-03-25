Two power-packed action films are arriving 10 days apart, and their trailers were released a day apart. While Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, teased the fans with a trailer on Sunday, Sunny Deol’s Jaat trailer arrived on Monday! Bhai’s Eid film will be released on Sunday, March 30, and Paaji will arrive 10 days later on April 10.

Since Sunny Deol delivered his career best with his last film, Gadar 2, and Salman Khan is gearing up for one of the biggest films of his career this Eid, we decided to check where the two films stand when it comes to stats and figures.

Jaat VS Sikandar Trailer Views

In 24 hours, Sunny Deol’s Jaat garnered 14.5 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Sikandar stood 231% higher views in 24 hours, garnering 48 million views. Salman Khan entered the list of top 10 most viewed Bollywood trailers in 24 hours.

Sunny Deol VS Salman Khan’s BMS Position

Currently, Salman Khan’s film is building the hype with 317.8K likes on Book My Show. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s film has started building anticipation with 12.2K likes on BMS till March 25, 6 PM. We will check the same 5 days before the film’s release to compare with Salman Khan’s film’s buzz!

Sikandar Leads The Buzz On IMDb

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Salman Khan’s action film is the number 1 film in the list of the most anticipated Indian films on IMDb on March 25, 6 PM. Meanwhile, Jaat is currently at number 14, but might climb the chart after the trailer has created enough buzz!

Box Office Opening Jaat VS Sikandar

Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release is expected to cross the 50 crore milestone on day 1, surpassing his last release, Tiger 3‘s 44.50 crore. However, it will be very difficult for Sunny Deol’s film to cross Paaji’s previous opening of Gadar 2, which registered 40.10 crore on day 1. At the most, Jaat will aim for a 12 – 13 crore box office!

For the unversed, Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and stars Sathyaraj, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kajal Agarwal. Meanwhile, Jaat is helmed by Gopichand Malineni and stars Randeep Hooda and Viineet Kumar Singh, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

