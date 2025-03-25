L2: Empuraan is creating a storm at the box office even before its arrival. With 2 days remaining for the film to arrive at the box office, it has already registered massive records with its ticket sales on BMS. Mohanlal, in fact, is aiming for the top spot already!

Already Biggest Mollywood Pre-Sale

Mohanlal has already delivered the biggest ticket pre-sale for a Mollywood film from 2023 – 25, surpassing the previous best registered by Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life, registering a ticket pre-sale of 309K on BMS!

L2: Empuraan Box Office Ticket Sales

With two days remaining, Mohanlal’s film has already registered a massive 9.99 lakh ticket sales on BMS, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan, Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD and other biggies. The only two films it could not beat were Leo and Pushpa 2, which registered much higher pre-sales two days before their release.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Indian films on BMS, 2 days before release.

Leo: 12.78 lakh Pushpa 2: 11.66 lakh Empuraan: 9.99 lakh Jawan: 8.16 lakh Kalki 2898 AD: 6.59 lakh Jailer: 6.36 lakh The Goat: 5.65 lakh Devara: 5.05 lakh Animal: 4.94 lakh Salaar: 4.19 lakh

Enters Top 10 Ticket Pre-Sales

Mohanlal’s film has already entered the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Indian Cinema, surpassing Stree 2’s ticket pre-sales. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s film registered ticket sales of 9.26 lakh tickets in advance on BMS!

Biggest Ticket Pre-Sales For Indian Cinema Since 2023

In the last two years, the biggest ticket pre-sales registered by Indian Cinema is Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2, which registered a ticket sale of 30 lakh. This is followed by Leo’s 22.86 lakh ticket sales and Kalki 2898 AD’s 17.21 lakh ticket sales at numbers 2 and 3. Reaching this number in two days might be impossible for L2: Empuraan at this point.

