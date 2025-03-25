Our hopes are high because Sunny Deol is returning to the big screens after the Gadar 2 blockbuster. The celebrations are all set to go grand as his “dhai kilo ka haath” will now rule the South. Jaat trailer was released on Monday and is enjoying massive hype all across. Producers Mythri Movie Makers, who also backed Pushpa 2, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a box office success. But will it beat Gadar 2? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

A well-thought trailer!

To begin with, Gopichand Malineni delivered a very well-thought-out, impactful, and crisp trailer. It was only 2 minutes and 52 seconds long but had all the elements that hint at a box office success. There are high-octane action sequences, currently the go-to choice of cine-goers. We love how the villain (Randeep Hooda) is as powerful as the protagonist, which means the rivalry will be epic. There are emotions, entertainment, a strong BGM, and everything else required to pull audiences to the theatres.

Sunny Deol and his “Dhai kilo ka haath” have been iconic in Bollywood for years! But it is impressive how Mythri Movie Makers are taking him to the South, with elements that work there. Like the blockbusters RRR, and Pushpa 2, Jaat is also sticking to the roots, narrating a tale about the rural village of Lanka.

Box Office Potential

Jaat trailer has received a highly favorable response. It has already garnered 14 million views on YouTube. The action thriller is releasing on Thursday and will enjoy a 4-day extended weekend. April 10, 2025, is Mahavir Jayanti, and the national holiday is sure to boost the opening collections at the Indian box office.

Going by the current trends, Jaat could open in the range of 10-13 crores at the Indian box office. The figures will also largely depend on the advance booking trends, which could push the day 1 collection to 20 crore+ if the hype rightly converts into ticket sales.

However, Jaat will not be able to beat Sunny Deol’s 2023 blockbuster and highest opener, Gadar 2, which grossed 40.10 crores on its opening day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Crushes Chhaava’s 13.85 Crores To Record 3rd Highest Pre-Sales Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News