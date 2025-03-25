Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan has raised our expectations with its massive pre-release buzz. The action thriller is two days away from the big release and is achieving new milestones worldwide in advance booking. It has clocked the third-highest pre-sales of 2025 in Indian cinema. Scroll below for the latest exciting updates!

Minimal, but good growth!

Ideally, the last 72 hours before release are crucial in advance booking. Indian films pick up the pace and witness a major boost in ticket sales during the final hours. But L2 Empuraan has been making noise for a while now. It has surpassed Mohanlal’s biggest opener, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (7.43 crores gross) in pre-sales itself. This is testimony to its record-breaking trend in Malayalam cinema. But the pre-sales will now slow down as it is close to saturation.

In the last 24 hours, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial has witnessed only a 7% increase in pre-sales. It has registered advance booking worth 14.15 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). Around 74.68K tickets have been sold so far from 5,334 shows across the nation.

Kerala is leading with ticket sales of 9.87 crores gross alone. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Maharashtra are also picking up as the theatrical release gets closer.

Third-highest pre-sales of 2025

It was just yesterday that L2 Empuraan surpassed the final advance booking sales of Sankranthiki Vasthunam (12.40 crores gross). It has now officially entered the top 3 Indian pre-sales of 2025 by leaving behind Vicky Kaushal‘s blockbuster Chhaava, which grossed 13.85 crores gross in pre-bookings.

The next target is Vidaamuyarchi (18.40 crores), which might be out of reach as Mohanlal’s film has now slowed down.

Here are the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in India:

Game Changer: 31.80 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 18.40 crores L2 Empuraan: 14.15 crores (2 days to go) Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 12.40 crores

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

