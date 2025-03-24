The John Abraham starrer The Diplomat might not have emerged as a tremendous success at the box office but the film is managing to hold a steady ground. Despite some major competition from the onset of the IPL 2025 and the success of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, the film is managing to see a fairly stable 2nd week. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the John Abraham starrer earned 2.74 crore. This was a slight growth of 8% since it amassed 2.52 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 25.93 crores.

The movie is now just 4.02 crores away from crossing 26 crores when it comes to the India net collection. The Diplomat earned around 6.53 crores in its 2nd weekend. While its total week-1 collection came upto 19.45 crores.

However, it is most likely that The Diplomat might wrap up below 30 crores. The John Abraham starrer is still moving at a snail’s pace at the box office and it is most likely to hit any big milestones. The film is entirely dependent on a positive word of mouth.

The IPL 2025 is not posing to be a big threat to The Diplomat since the movie is still enjoying a good 22% occupancy in the night shows. However, the occupancy still remains low in the morning shows at 8%. It will be interesting to see how the John Abraham starrer fares in the coming days.

Talking about the film, The Diplomat has been directed by Shivam Nair. It also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. The movie is also produced by John Abraham.

