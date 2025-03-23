After playing with fans’ emotions for weeks, the makers finally unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Sikandar. Featuring Salman Khan in a larger-than-life avatar, the trailer teases us with a loaded package of entertainment but reveals very little about the actual story. It is a good-cut trailer that leaves us guessing about the plot. But the main question stands: Is it enough to push the day 1 potential at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

Clean, family entertainer loading!

The latest promo glimpses us at Salman’s no-nonsense and daring avatar. While the actual character is kept under wraps, it feels that he’ll have some shades of vigilante. Other than that, the story seems to have an emotional touch, with Rashmika Mandanna playing a crucial role. Other elements like action and background score are also good. Overall, it feels like a perfect family entertainer from Salman after a long time!

Sikandar to benefit from a Sunday release!

As revealed officially, Sikandar will witness a grand release in theatres on March 30, which is Sunday. Even Tiger 3 had a Sunday benefit, but back then, it clashed with Laxmi Pujan, which isn’t an ideal day for release as people avoid visiting theatres due to celebrations. However, this time, the scenario is different.

The next day being a working day, night shows on Sunday usually get impacted. This won’t happen in Sikandar because even Monday is the Eid holiday. So, the occupancy throughout the day will remain strong.

Biggest opening for Salman Khan is locked!

After a dull teaser, all eyes were set on how the Sikandar trailer turned out to be, and guess what? The trailer has done its job of raising excitement among moviegoers. The buzz seems decent on the ground level, and the biggest advantage will be the Sunday release. Director AR Murugadoss enjoys a good name for himself after making films like Ghajini and Holiday, so that’s a plus for the film.

On the whole, Sikandar is likely to earn 47-51 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it’ll surpass Tiger 3’s 44.50 crores and register the biggest opening for Salman Khan. Tiger 3 achieved this opening on November 12, 2023. So, after 504 days, Bhaijaan will get his new biggest opener. Please note that the numbers might go here and there a bit depending on word of mouth.

