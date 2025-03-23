John Abraham’s The Diplomat might have failed to garner big numbers, but it is definitely enjoying some attention at the Indian box office. Currently running in the second week, the film displayed impressive growth on the second Saturday and is on track to earn a respectable total on the board. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Vedaa. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

Performance on day 9

The Bollywood political thriller started with 8% occupancy in morning shows. There was a good jump in the afternoon shows, and the occupancy went up to 17%. Evening shows recorded the occupancy in the range of 19-20%. Night shows were good, with around 22% occupancy, which indicates that the opening match of IPL 2025 didn’t affect much.

As per the official update, The Diplomat earned 2.52 crores on day 9, an impressive jump of 98.42% from day 8’s 1.27 crores. With this, the overall collection stands at 23.24 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown of The Diplomat:

Day 1- 4.03 crores

Day 2- 4.68 crores

Day 3- 4.74 crores

Day 4- 1.53 crores

Day 5- 1.51 crores

Day 6- 1.52 crores

Day 7- 1.44 crores

Day 8- 1.27 crores

Day 9- 2.52 crores

Total- 23.24 crores

The Diplomat surpasses Vedaa!

With 23.24 crores in the kitty, The Diplomat has surpassed Vedaa’s 22.50 crores to become John Abraham’s third highest-grossing film post-COVID. It is likely to end the run in the same position, as there’s not much scope of surpassing Ek Villain Returns’ 41.49 crores due to Sikandar’s arrival next Sunday.

Top grossers of John Abraham post-COVID:

Pathaan- 543.22 crores Ek Villain Returns- 41.49 crores The Diplomat- 23.24 crores Vedaa- 22.50 crores Attack- 15 crores

More about the film

Directed by Shivam Nair, the John Abraham starrer was theatrically released on March 14, 2025. The film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Ashwath Bhatt.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

