veera-dheera-sooran-box-office-no-hit-for-chiyaan-vikram-post-covid-will-this-action-thriller-change-fortune

The box office has changed drastically in the post-COVID era, and many big actors have suffered. Chiyaan Vikram is one such actor who is struggling in the post-pandemic period. He tasted success with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, but none of his theatrical releases managed to get a hit verdict at the Indian box office. Now, all hopes are from his upcoming biggie, Veera Dheera Sooran. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Post-COVID, Vikram was seen in four theatrical releases. It begins with Cobra (2022). The film had good hype around itself, but negative reviews and audience feedback made it a sorry affair. Backed by a reported cost of 90 crores, it earned only 43.47 crore net at the Indian box office and secured a flop verdict.

Up next was Ponniyin Selvan (2022). It’s Chiyaan Vikram’s only successful film post-COVID. Made on a reported budget of 250 crores, it amassed 266.70 crore net in India. Though it was a commercial success, it didn’t secure the hit verdict and was a plus affair. The next on the list is Ponniyin Selvan 2 (2023), which again carried the same cost. It was a losing affair with a domestic collection of 182 crore net.

Vikram’s last theatrical release was Thangalaan (2024). Despite its merits, the film flopped miserably at the Indian box office by earning just 46.15 crore net against a budget of 135 crores.

As we can see, Chiyaan Vikram hasn’t delivered a single box office hit in the post-COVID era. His upcoming film, Veera Dheera Sooran, is enjoying decent buzz, and even the trailer received a good response. Having said that, the budget of the film is said to be huge, close to 100 crores. So, it must perform extremely well at the Indian box office to secure a clean hit verdict.

Directed by S. U. Arun Kumar, Veera Dheera Sooran is scheduled to hit theatres on March 27, 2025. Interestingly, the upcoming action thriller is a sequel, and the first installment will be released afterward.

