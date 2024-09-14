Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, was one of the biggest films from Kollywood this year, but unfortunately, it failed to live up to the expectations. It was in the making for a long and suffered too many delays in the release. Finally, it saw a day of light on this Independence Day, but it didn’t get the expected attention despite having a share of positives. As a result, it even failed to hit the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing report!

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film was released in theatres on August 15. It was welcomed with mixed reviews from critics, but the entire cast’s performances were praised unanimously. However, it wasn’t enough to attract footfalls as the numbers at ticket windows remained lower than everyone expected before the film’s release.

Right from the opening day, Thangalaan underperformed and didn’t show any growth over the opening weekend, which very much made the fate of the film clear. Further, during weekdays, it declined sharply and cut to now, when Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time has taken away the maximum screens, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer has ended its poor theatrical run.

At the Indian box office, Thangalaan closed its theatrical journey at 46.15 crores net, which equals 54.45 crores gross. In overseas, too, the performance was not up to the mark, and just 17 crores gross came in. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 71.45 crores gross.

For the unversed, the magnum opus was reportedly made on a budget of 135 crores, and against such a huge cost, it earned just 46.15 crores net in the domestic market. So, it suffered a box office deficit of 88.85 crores.

