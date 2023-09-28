Chiyaan Vikram, or Vikram, is a formidable force in South cinema and established his pan-India superstardom with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, delivering a power-pack performance as Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan looking every bit regal. Not only does Vikram hold impressive acting prowess, but his ability to slip into any character with equal ease is also what makes him the magnanimous superstar that he is. However, this one time, the actor left his family worried about his shocking transformation and the actor revealed it left him looking strange for a good two years. Talk about dedication!

The actor has also been termed a chameleon for he can mold his body in any shape and size, often undergoing massive transformations to pull off the look required to do the part in his movies.

In 2016, Vikram underwent a massive transformation for his avatar in Shankar’s I that left everyone wondering what did he to pull off this look. Now, those who have watched I must have noticed that he went through a drastic transformation for the film. In the first part of the film, we saw him all beefed-up flaunting his broad shoulders and chiseled abs, and then in the later part, he was witnessed with an extremely skinny physique. The actor had himself shared of going through three different phases for the film.

In a conversation with reddif.com, Vikram revealed how he lost so much weight for the part. He said, “Cycling for 15 km and working out for an hour in the morning, and then another in the evening. I had 10 small meals every day, like egg whites and half an apple. A 22-year-old friend of mine with a fantastic physique helped me with my diet.”

The actor further revealed that the substantial transformation also left him looking very strange for two years, with people questioning if his health was okay. Some extreme comments also led the actor to shut himself off from the rest of the world as meetings with his friends and relatives became impossible.

Chiyaan Vikram further added that his physical state also left his wife worried and it would anger him often, considering changing his physicality is something that’s part and parcel of his job. Talking about the same, he said, “Even my wife grew very concerned. I’d be very angry with their worries. This is my job! Do I ask a lawyer what he does in the courtroom? Just let me be. I just cut myself off (from everyone).” “I was looking pathetic,” the actor said.

As per reports, Chiyaan Vikram lost approximately 30 Kg for I. What are your thoughts on actors undergoing such massive transformations? Do let us know.

