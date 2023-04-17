Chiyaan Vikram’s “Thangalaan”, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Amidst curiosity among all fans after seeing the first look of the actor from the film, the makers have released a powerful video showing some glimpses from the making of the film, on the actor’s birthday today. The footage sets the bar high for sure.

‘Thangalaan’ directed by Pa. Ranjith, is slated to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi and Bengali languages.

‘Thangalaan’ features Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan in the female lead characters alongside Chiyaan Vikram. Daniel Caltagirone, the Hollywood actor known for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, has been roped in to play an important role in the film. The others in the star-cast include Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Preethi Karan and Muthukumar.

A. Kishore is handling the cinematography of the Chiyaan Vikram and GV Prakash Kumar is composing music. Tamizh Prabha is the co-writer of this film and art department is handled by S.S. Moorthy. R.K. Selva (Editing) and Stunner Sam (Stunts) form part of this eclectic crew.

The story set against the backdrops of Kolar Gold Field (KGF), the film crafted and materialized as an action entertainer and is produced by eminent production house Studio Green – K.E. Gnanavel Raja in association with Pa. Ranjith’s Neelam Productions at a whopping budget.

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer is in the final stages of shooting.



