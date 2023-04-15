Rashmika Mandanna Blows A Cute 'Kissie' To Her Fans Through Her Latest Instagram Upload

In between her busy schedules golden girl Rashmika Mandanna delights the fans with an adorable goofy picture. The image posted has been flooded by the heartfelt comments from the fans who cannot help but are in awe of the actor.

The actor cracks a joke of how she doesn’t understand how to pout as the caption says “I don’t know how to pout so a straight out kissie it is..”

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have time and again in the past also seen the actor placing kisses on the cheeks of her fans where the fans have had their day made after receiving a kiss from the Srivalli girl. Stealing the with his small quirky fun little things Rashmika Mandanna has a devoted fan base who loves her dearly.

On the work front Rashmika Mandanna has ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, an untitled film with Nithiin, directed by Venky Kudumula in the pipeline. She is also part of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Allu Arjun, which will also star Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



Must Read: Not KGF Chapter 3 Or Ramayana, Yash Is About To Surprise Everyone With His Choice Of Next Film After Delivering 1000 Crore+ Blockbuster Like KGF Chapter 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News