After the super success of KGF Chapter 2, everyone is eager to know what is going to be the next move of Yash. There have been tons of speculations and we have heard his name getting linked with big projects like Ramayana and Brahmastra 2. Some reports even stated that he might come up with KGF Chapter 3. Amid this, there’s now one exciting update about the actor’s upcoming film!

For the unversed, KGF Chapter 2 was released last year on 14th April. It opened to an earth-shattering response and ended up earning a gigantic total of over 1000 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It emerged as an all-time blockbuster and now, with such a historic success under the kitty, fans are hoping that the actor would come up with something big.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Yash is about to surprise all his fans as the actor isn’t coming up with something big but a content-oriented film. A source close to the development says, “Yash and Geethu Mohandas have been discussing a probable collaboration for the last one year. Yash was bowled over by the concept that Geethu came up to him with. When everyone was expecting Yash to collaborate with some of the biggest names from Indian Cinema, the Rocking Star is set to spring in a surprise by choosing a credible script with a respected name of Malayalam cinema.”

The report further reads, “The expectations are sky high from Yash, however, he has followed his heart and is on the verge of signing a story that justifies the hype rather than chasing budgets and big names. The Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. It’s in the advance stage of discussion at the moment and everything is expected to hopefully be locked in a fortnight.”

Let’s see what’s really in store for Yash fans!

