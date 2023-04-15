Janhvi Kapoor is here to jazz up your weekend with her latest photoshoot. The actress shot something in a thigh-slit black gown, and looking at these pictures, you will be mesmerised by how stunning the actress looks. Janhvi captioned her picture, saying – Can’t wait to see you guys!

The Mili actress posted 10 pictures from her photoshoot; you cannot pick your favourite. They all look flawless, and Janhvi looks like a perfect seductress, yet her innocence wins this post.

Netizens could not keep their calm when they saw how stunning the actress looked. They bombarded her comment section with epic one-liners. Janhvi Kapoor’s friends from the industry also commented on the post.

In her post on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned an upcoming event and a user wrote, “We can’t wait to see you slay again.” Another user commented on how hot she looks in the pictures, “Looking totally Mesmerising in Black.”

Fans were hypnotised by the Dhadak actress’ beauty and some even wanted to surrender. “The world is yours, we’re just living in it”, a user commented. Another user wrote, “Dil Behelta Hai Mera Aapke Aa Jaane Se.”

“Woww!!! Your hotness has no limits”, “Looks sensuous with those hypnotic eyes”, were some other comments on the pics, the Good Luck Jerry actress shared. Her cousin Rhea Kapoor commented, “Looking stunning Jaanu” while best friend Orry wrote, “And she is the moment, Arey forget the moment , u r the whole minute.”

In the last season of Koffee with Karan, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her seductress image and how she is liking it. When Karan Johar asked her about shifting to being a sex symbol recently, the actress responded, “There was one year in my life where I wore nothing but oversized tracksuits and salwar kameez. It was just my energy at that time. But now I like how I look. I like shiny clothes. Life is too short. I just want to have fun and I just want to be myself, whatever that means, I don’t even know.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. She has also started shooting for Dharma Productions’ Mr. & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi has signed a film with Jr. that will go on floors soon.

